Gelof went 0-for-1 with three walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

It was an impressive display of patience from the 24-year-old second baseman, who managed an 8.7 percent walk rate as a rookie in 2023 but routinely posted marks in double digits in the minors. Gelof has struggled so far this season when he's had to swing the bat however, going 5-for-32 (.156) with 13 strikeouts to balance out his five free passes, while chipping in two doubles, two steals and five runs.