Gelof was scratched from Oakland's lineup ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Yankees due to left abdominal soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the 24-year-old infielder's injury is still unknown, but the team could provide more information after the contest. Gelof had not missed a game with 24 straight starts at second base to begin the season, but that starting streak will end Wednesday. Third baseman Abraham Toro will take the field at the keystone in place of Gelof.