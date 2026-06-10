Athletics' Zack Gelof: Swats homer in win

Gelof went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Gelof took former teammate Joel Kuhnel deep in the eighth inning to tack on an insurance run for the Athletics. Gelof has hit safely in 14 straight games dating back to May 25, going 19-for-55 (.345) with two homers and six RBI in that span. The infielder is playing second base against southpaws and third base versus right-handers, but he's been too hot at the plate recently to get platooned. If Gelof's hitting turns cold, Max Muncy could poach some of the time at third since both players are right-handed hitters.