Gelof went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Gelof's eighth-inning solo shot didn't have much of an impact on the final score, but it extended his on-base streak to six games and marked his second homer over his past three contests. The second baseman is 6-for-14 with five RBI over that three-game span, as he appears to be turning things around following a slow start to the campaign. Prior to the the offensive spurt, Gelof began the season batting .156 with no homers or RBI and a 5:13 BB:K across his first 32 at-bats.