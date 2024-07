Gelof went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 4-0 win over the Astros.

Gelof has gone 1-for-15 over four games since the All-Star break, but he was able to make something of his one trip on base Monday. The second baseman started July well but is hitting just .172 this month. He's up to 12 steals, 12 home runs, 34 RBI, 37 runs scored and a .197/.261/.364 slash line through 80 contests overall.