Gelof went 1-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases and two runs in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.

A day after lacing an RBI double in his big-league debut, Gelof had an even more impactful extra-base hit with his third-inning triple. The rookie then made the most of reaching via a fielder's choice groundout in the sixth, recording swipes of both second and third base -- the latter on a double steal in conjunction with Jace Peterson -- and subsequently coming home on a Nick Allen sacrifice fly. Gelof's early success is a potential boon for both the frequently run-starved Athletics and fantasy managers, and as he's already demonstrated, he's capable of contributing across the board offensively.