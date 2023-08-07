Gelof went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Gelof authored one of a trio of three-hit efforts for the Athletics on the afternoon and his fourth multi-hit tally in the last seven games overall. The rookie has been as good as anticipated following his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas, and he's opened August by going 7-for-18 with Sunday's double, two solo home runs, a pair of walks, Sunday's steal and four total runs over his first five games of the month.