Gelof owns a .318/.374/.465 slash line with 14 extra-base hits and 25 RBI across 171 plate appearances with Double-A Midland.
The 22-year-old was running much hotter just a week ago, as he's currently mired in an 0-for-20 slump. The fact his numbers remain as impressive as they are despite the funk is a testament to how effective he's been at the plate, and a recent eight-game streak of multi-hit tallies offers further tangible evidence of such. Gelof had a brief three-game stint with Triple-A Las Vegas last season in which he went 7-for-12 with a double and six RBI, and given how well his season with the RockHounds is going, it may not be long before he bumps up for another go-around with the Aviators.