Gelof went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Gelof's eighth-inning two-bagger brought home Seth Brown to extend the Athletics' lead to 4-2 at the time. The infielder now has a trio of two-hit efforts in the last seven games, but his 33.3 percent strikeout rate in that same span is emblematic of the persistent struggles that have led to his .194 average and .572 OPS across 203 plate appearances this season.