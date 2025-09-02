Gelof went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, an additional run scored and was caught stealing in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Gelof contributed to the Athletics' blowout win Monday with his second homer and second double of the season. His 2025 campaign has been derailed by wrist and rib injuries, keeping him in the minors more than the majors to this point. Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 25, the 25-year-old is 7-for-27 (.259), with all four of his extra-base hits and five of his six RBI on the year coming during the seven-game stretch.