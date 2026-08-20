Gelof went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to Kansas City.

Gelof was handed the start in left field Wednesday instead of his usual third-base position as Max Muncy occupied that spot. The 26-year-old Gelof extended the lead to 2-0 in the first with an RBI single off Seth Lugo. This is his fourth start in left field since returning from the injured list Aug. 10, but Gelof has also gotten starts at third base (twice), second base (once), and designated hitter (twice).