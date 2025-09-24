Gelof successfully underwent surgery on his left shoulder Wednesday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Gelof dislocated his left shoulder while diving for a grounder in the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Pirates. Now that he's undergone surgery, Gelof will turn his attention towards being ready for the start of spring training. He appeared in 30 games for the Athletics this season and finished with a .174/.230/.272 slash line with one steal, 12 runs, two homers and seven RBI in 101 plate appearances.