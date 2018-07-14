Jackson was released by the Rangers on Saturday.

Jackson will look to latch on elsewhere after he was designated for assignment Wednesday. He never truly reported to Texas after being traded by the Giants on Sunday: Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told Jackson to hold off on reporting to the team due to a lack of potential playing time for the 31-year-old. Through 59 games in the big leagues this season, he hit .242 with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

