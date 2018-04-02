Barrett Barnes: Released by Pirates
Barnes was released by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Barnes, the 45th pick in the 2012 draft, has struggled mightily to stay healthy throughout his professional career, ultimately leading to underwhelming production. Across six minor-league seasons, the 26-year-old has appeared in just 355 games. In his first taste of Triple-A last season, the 26-year-old posted a .247/.357/.366 slash line across 31 games for Indianapolis. Barnes will now look for opportunities elsewhere.
More News
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.