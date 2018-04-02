Barnes was released by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Barnes, the 45th pick in the 2012 draft, has struggled mightily to stay healthy throughout his professional career, ultimately leading to underwhelming production. Across six minor-league seasons, the 26-year-old has appeared in just 355 games. In his first taste of Triple-A last season, the 26-year-old posted a .247/.357/.366 slash line across 31 games for Indianapolis. Barnes will now look for opportunities elsewhere.