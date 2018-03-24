Bartolo Colon: Released by Rangers on Friday
Colon was released by the Rangers on Friday but may return to the team on a minor-league deal in the near future, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Colon reported to the team's facility Saturday morning in order to participate in a full workout and try to negotiate terms for a new contract. The Rangers would like to have Colon pitching at the Triple-A level to open the season. During the 2017 campaign, the right-hander posted a 6.48 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 28 starts between Atlanta and Minnesota.
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Roster chances improve with Perez injury
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes great final impression
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Roughed up by Royals
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Roster chances improving
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes second spring start
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes debut Thursday
