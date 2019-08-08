Lively agreed to terms on a contract Wednesday with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Lively made a relief appearance for the Royals earlier this season but has otherwise toiled in the Triple-A ranks for Kansas City's and Arizona's affiliates this season, logging a 4.48 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 72.1 innings in the Pacific Coast League. The 27-year-old was placed on the temporary inactive list at Triple-A Reno earlier this month and is expected to head to Korea once he passes a physical.