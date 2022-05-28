Hamilton opted out of his minor-league contract and became a free agent Saturday, Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
Hamilton failed to earn an Opening Day roster spot with Seattle and didn't make much of a case for a promotion during his 22 games for Tacoma, hitting just .186/.263/.209. The veteran outfielder is unlikely to find a major-league deal on the open market despite his speed and defensive ability, as he's a career .240/.293/.327 hitter.
