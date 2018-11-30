Billy Hamilton: Headed to free agency

The Reds will decline to tender Hamilton a contract for 2019, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton made $4.6 million in 2018 in his second year of arbitration eligibility and would have been set to receive a salary bump after slashing .236/.299/.327 with 29 RBI and 34 stolen bases in 153 games. The center fielder will be able to sign with any team once this move becomes official. His departure will give way to increased playing time for Phillip Ervin alongside fellow outfielders Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker (shoulder).