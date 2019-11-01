The Braves' declined Hamilton's $7.5 million option Thursday, making him a free agent, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Hamilton is a great defensive center fielder and one of the best base stealers of his generation, but he has a career 67 wRC+ and logged a career-low 50 wRC+ last season. He should catch on elsewhere with an invitation to big-league camp.

