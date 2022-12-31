McKinney signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Saturday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.
McKinney's big-league debut came as a Yankee back in 2018, but he's failed to make much of an impact there or elsewhere across parts of five seasons. In 263 career games, he's hit just .206/.277/.387. Things went even worse for him last season, as he played 23 games for Oakland and hit .096/.158/.173. It's hard to envision him playing a major role at the big-league level this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Billy McKinney: Thriving with Aviators•
-
Athletics' Billy McKinney: Moved off 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Billy McKinney: Won't start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Billy McKinney: Doubles as pinch hitter•
-
Athletics' Billy McKinney: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Billy McKinney: Sits versus righty•