The Angels declined to tender Parker a contract for next season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Parker will become a free agent after posting a 3.26 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 70:19 K:BB over 66.1 innings a season ago out of the bullpen. He spent the previous two years in Los Angeles but will search for opportunities elsewhere over the offseason.

