The Astros remain engaged in the starting pitching market and Snell might become their top target, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Rome notes that owner Jim Crane coveted both Josh Hader and Snell at last year's trade deadline. While a deal didn't come together for either at the time, the Astros signed Hader this offseason and it sounds like they could circle back on Snell. General manager Dana Brown was asked about the lefty Thursday and replied, "as long as Snell is on the market, we check in to ask what is the latest. Nothing new as of now." Snell would provide a major boost to a Houston rotation that will be without Justin Verlander (shoulder) at the start of the season.