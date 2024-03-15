Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that Snell threw four simulated innings in Seattle in front of scouts Friday, including representatives from the Giants and Astros.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported earlier Friday that Astros owner Jim Crane is still interested in adding Snell after not being able to acquire him at the trade deadline last year. The left-hander has been tied to a number of teams this offseason and is open to signing with a team on a short-term contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Snell posted a 14-9 record across 32 starts with a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234:99 K:BB over 180 innings last season with the Padres.