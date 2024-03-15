Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that Snell threw four simulated innings in Seattle in front of scouts Friday, including from the Giants and Astros.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported earlier Friday that Astros owner Jim Crane desires the services of Snell after not being able to acquire him during the trade deadline. The left-hander has been tied to a number of teams in the offseason and is open to signing with a team on a short-term contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on March 4. Snell posted a 14-9 record over 32 starts with a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234:99 K:BB over 180 innings last season with the Padres.