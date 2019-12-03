Blake Treinen: Becomes free agent
Treinen (back) was non-tendered by the Athletics on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Treinen missed the postseason due to a back issue, though he should be healthy for spring training, assuming he's picked up by another team. After posting a stellar 0.78 ERA with a 100:21 K:BB over 80.1 innings in 2018, he took a step backward in 2019, accruing a 4.91 ERA with a 59:37 K:BB through 58.2 frames.
