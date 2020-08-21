Cole allowed one hit but recorded the final out in the second game of the Blue Jays' doubleheader against the Phillies on Thursday to earn the save.

Cole entered the game with runners on second and third and a two-run lead. He allowed an infield single to J.T. Realmuto -- the first batter he faced -- but rebounded to strike out Roman Quinn for the final out. It was his first save of the season, though Cole has been dependable early on, maintaining a 0.82 ERA with nine strikeouts across 11 frames.