Cole (3-0) tossed a scoreless fifth inning to become the pitcher of record in Toronto's 14-1 victory over the Yankees on Wednesday. He walked one and struck out one.

Starter Robbie Ray was solid, but got pulled after four innings of work. Making his 23rd appearance of the season, Cole dropped his ERA to 3.22. He resides in the top-10 percent of qualified pitchers in expected ERA and hard-hit percentage.