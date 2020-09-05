Cole (2-0) recorded the win during the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, walking one batter in a scoreless sixth inning.

After Tanner Roark failed to last five innings and Julian Merryweather got tagged for three runs in only two-thirds of an inning, Cole was deemed the most worthy of the win among the Jays relievers. The right-hander has put together the best ratios of his career with a 1.02 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 17.2 innings, but his 13:6 K:BB suggests he's been more lucky than dominant.