Cole allowed one walk but fired a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against Atlanta.
Cole was tasked with maintaining a three-run lead, and he managed to shut the door after issuing a one-out walk. He's spent most of the season at the alternate site with Wednesday marking only his second appearance with Toronto. Jordan Romano figures to draw the majority of save chances with Julian Merryweather (oblique) and Rafael Dolis (calf) sidelined. However, Romano appeared in Tuesday's game, and he has not pitched in back-to-back games since returning from the injured list April 24.