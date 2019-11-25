Cole (shoulder) agreed to a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Monday which includes an invite to spring training, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cole will receive an invitation to spring training as part of the deal. Whether he'll be healthy this spring remains to be seen, as he was shut down with a shoulder impingement in mid-August. He's a decent gamble for the Blue Jays, as he posted a 3.81 ERA in 26 innings of relief for Cleveland last season.