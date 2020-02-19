Blue Jays' A.J. Cole: Vying rotation or late-inning role
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Cole (shoulder) is a candidate for both the Blue Jays' rotation as well as the club's late-inning mix, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Given that Toronto bolstered its starting staff this offseason with three established arms in Hyun-Jin Ryu, Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark, a bullpen assignment seems most realistic for Cole, whose status as a non-roster invitee hurts his chances of breaking camp with the big club in any capacity. After being developed as a starter for most of his first nine pro seasons, Cole worked exclusively out of the bullpen in 2019, churning out a 3.81 ERA and 30:8 K:BB across 26 innings with Cleveland. He reported to camp fully healthy after ending last season on the Indians' injured list with a right shoulder impingement.
