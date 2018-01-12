Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Avoids arbitration
Loup signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Loup appeared in 70 games out of the Blue Jays' bullpen in 2017, posting a solid 3.75 ERA over 57.2 innings. He fanned roughly a quarter of the batters he faced but also issued free passes at a career-worst 10.9 percent clip. He'll see plenty of action out of the Toronto bullpen again in 2018.
