Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Fails to capitalize Wednesday
Loup walked the only batter he faced in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, failing to capitalize on the chance to notch his fourth hold of the year.
The left-handed specialist maintained a 2.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through his first 33 appearances this season. Loup has since posted an 8.76 ERA with a 1.78 WHIP in 14 games. He looked like a contender to rack up holds early in the campaign, but that's since faded, making him unserviceable in all formats.
