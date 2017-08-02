Loup walked the only batter he faced in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, failing to capitalize on the chance to notch his fourth hold of the year.

The left-handed specialist maintained a 2.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through his first 33 appearances this season. Loup has since posted an 8.76 ERA with a 1.78 WHIP in 14 games. He looked like a contender to rack up holds early in the campaign, but that's since faded, making him unserviceable in all formats.