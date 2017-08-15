Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Picks up fourth hold Monday
Loup pitched 1.2 hitless innings Monday, allowing just one walk while striking out three Rays en route to his fourth hold of the year.
Monday's performance was undoubtedly Loup's best in quite a while. Manager John Gibbons is has shown the willingness to extend Loup when the southpaw is on, but unfortunately the reliever's usage is too fickle to make the reliever worth much in fantasy league.
