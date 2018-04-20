Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Allows three earned runs
Sanchez (1-2) allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.
Sanchez squared off against the Yankees for the second time this season, and the results weren't particularly impressive. He allowed only one extra base hit but allowed a lot of contact, allowing them to manufacture their runs. Through four starts this season he has been able to force opponents into a lot of weak contact on the ground but he has shown little strikeout upside in the process.
