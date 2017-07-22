Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Another DL stint looming
Sanchez, who's flat-ground session was cancelled Friday in favor of a visit from the doctor, will likely require another stint on the disabled list due to his latest blister issue, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been on the 10-day DL three times already this year because of a blister on his right middle finger. Although Toronto has yet to make a final call, it's highly unlikely -- even if he does avoid the DL -- that Sanchez will make his scheduled start Monday. Right-handers Cesar Valdez and Joe Biagini would be the likely candidates to pick up that day's game against Oakland.
