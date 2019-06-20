Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Another poor performance
Sanchez (3-9) allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out none across 3.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Angels.
Sanchez survived the first frame after allowing two baserunners, but surrendered two home runs to Mike Trout to doom his outing. While getting beaten by Trout isn't all that alarming, Sanchez has flashed very little skill through 78.2 innings this season, surrendering 5.2 BB/9 and 1.4 HR/9. As a result, he's earned a 5.49 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. His next start won't get any easier, as he'll travel to New York to face the Yankees on Monday.
