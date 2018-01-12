Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Avoids arbitration
Sanchez (finger) agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Sanchez was prohibited by blister issues throughout most of the 2017 season, as the right-hander was only able to start eight games after providing a phenomenal campaign in 2016. Positively, he should be ready for action by the start of spring training since he was able to resume throwing in December. Looking ahead, Sanchez will form a solid 1-2 combo with Marcus Stroman atop Toronto's rotation, but his finger ailment will remain something to keep an eye on.
