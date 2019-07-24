Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Avoids loss

Sanchez allowed one run on five hits with zero walks and six strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Indians on Tuesday.

Although he didn't win, this performance broke a 10-game losing streak. Before Tuesday, the last time Sanchez received anything but a loss was May 22. However, Sanchez has still lost 13 straight decisions, as the last time he captured a victory was April 27. He is 3-14 with a 6.06 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 107 innings this season. Sanchez will be in search of that elusive victory again Monday at the Royals.