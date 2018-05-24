Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Blanks Angels despite control issues Wednesday

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Angels, allowing two hits and five walks over five scoreless innings while striking out two.

The right-hander threw only 53 of 97 pitches for strikes, but his wildness worked in his favor as the Angels couldn't make any solid contact against Sanchez -- in fact, all nine of their hits on the evening were singles. A ninth-inning collapse by Tyler Clippard denied Sanchez his third win of the year, He'll have a hard time keeping his shutout streak going in his next outing Monday in Boston.