Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Can't find strike zone Saturday

Sanchez (2-3) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander threw less than half his pitches for strikes (42 of 85) in his shortest outing of the season. Sanchez will take a 4.14 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Red Sox.

