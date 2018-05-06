Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Can't find strike zone Saturday
Sanchez (2-3) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three.
The right-hander threw less than half his pitches for strikes (42 of 85) in his shortest outing of the season. Sanchez will take a 4.14 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Snags win despite sloppy outing•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Allows three earned runs•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes eight strong to top Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes no-decision despite seven strikeouts•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Not sharp in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....