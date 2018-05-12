Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Comes away with no-decision Friday
Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Red Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.
The right-hander threw 60 of 96 pitches for strikes in failing to last at least six innings for the second straight start, but some late-game heroics by catcher Luke Maile -- whose fourth-inning throwing error brought home Boston's third run -- took Sanchez off the hook for the loss. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the A's.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Can't find strike zone Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Snags win despite sloppy outing•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Allows three earned runs•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes eight strong to top Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes no-decision despite seven strikeouts•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.