Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Confirmed for Saturday

Sanchez (finger) has been confirmed as Saturday's starter against the A's.

A broken fingernail cut short Sanchez's last outing after 59 pitches, but manager Charlie Montoyo said immediately after that game that he expected Sanchez to make his next start, and it seems Sanchez made it through subsequent throwing sessions with no major issues. The results have been pristine for Sanchez through five starts (2.77 ERA), but he's walking batters at an alarming rate early on (14.6 percent).