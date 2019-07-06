Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Continues losing streak

Sanchez (3-12) allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Friday.

The 27-year-old posted his best start since late May, but it didn't do much good, as he still suffered his eighth straight defeat. During the losing streak, his numbers couldn't be much uglier -- 10.03 ERA and 2.29 WHIP. Overall, he is 3-12 with a 6.16 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, .288 batting average against and 77 strikeouts in 92 innings this season.