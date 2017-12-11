Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Could begin throwing Tuesday
Sanchez (finger) is being evaluated in Florida on Monday and could begin playing catch in the near future, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez spent most of the 2017 campaign on the disabled list with blister issues on his finger, making just eight starts (36 innings) and last appearing in a game in July. If everything checks out, the 25-year-old could be cleared to resume throwing as early as Tuesday. A healthy Sanchez will look to get back on track after last year's injury-riddled campaign, as he posted an impressive 3.00 ERA in 30 starts (192 innings) in 2016.
