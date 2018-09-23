Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Dealing with finger issue
Sanchez is battling a finger injury on his right hand and it's uncertain if he'll pitch again this season, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sanchez left the team Friday to have his finger examined by a specialist, but there's been no word on his status since. The injury was suffered June 21 when he caught his hand in a suitcase, and he's been bothered by the issue ever since. At this point, it seems likely that Sanchez won't take the mound again in 2018 with only a week left in the season.
