Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Earns first win Saturday
Sanchez (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings giving up just three hits and three walks while striking out six to pick up the win over the Tigers on Saturday.
The 26-year-old started the sixth inning but hit Miguel Cabrera to lead off the frame and was removed after throwing 90 pitches. He currently lines up to face the Indians on the road Thursday in his second start of the season.
