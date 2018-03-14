Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Enjoying healthy spring

Sanchez has given up five earned runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters over 11.1 innings in Grapefruit League play.

More important than Sanchez's results this spring is the fact that the right-hander has escaped his four outings without a recurrence of the blisters on his right middle finger that derailed his 2017 campaign. According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network, Sanchez said that he has been able to put more focus this spring on developing his changeup, a pitch he has largely neglected since joining the Blue Jays because the organization had ushered him into the big leagues as a reliever. With Sanchez believing the blister issues are behind him and excited about incorporating more off-speed stuff into his repertoire during the upcoming season, he's optimistic that he'll be able to return to the form he displayed in 2016, when his 3.00 ERA led all qualified American League starters.