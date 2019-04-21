Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Exits after 59 pitches
Sanchez left Sunday's game against the Athletics after 59 pitches with an apparent finger injury, Andrew Stoeten of the Athletic reports.
Sanchez was pitching well, allowing just one earned run on two hits and three walks across his four innings of work, but he was seen glancing at his fingers prior to being pulled. There's no official word yet, but the potential injury is concerning given Sanchez's history with blisters.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Notches second win•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tough loss to swallow•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Earns first win Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks ready for regular season•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Stumbles against Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...