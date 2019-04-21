Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Exits after 59 pitches

Sanchez left Sunday's game against the Athletics after 59 pitches with an apparent finger injury, Andrew Stoeten of the Athletic reports.

Sanchez was pitching well, allowing just one earned run on two hits and three walks across his four innings of work, but he was seen glancing at his fingers prior to being pulled. There's no official word yet, but the potential injury is concerning given Sanchez's history with blisters.

