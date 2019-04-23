Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Expected to start Saturday
Sanchez (finger) is expected to start Saturday against Oakland, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sanchez's most recent start was cut short by a broken fingernail, and it's far from the first time he's dealt with finger issues. The Blue Jays were optimistic that he wouldn't have to miss a start at that time, and that optimism remains.
